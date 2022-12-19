Winter blast coming for San Antonio, Hill Country ahead of Christmas holiday

National Weather Service

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There is virtually no chance of a white Christmas for south-central Texas this year, but it will be a cold Christmas.

The National Weather Service is urging preparations for the first hard freeze of the season.

“We always recommend protecting the four Ps, which are people, pets, plants and pipes. Your pets are really sensitive to these things, so we would recommend that during that period of really frigid temperatures perhaps bringing them inside and into a heated environment,” said meteorologist Andrew Quigley with the National Weather Service.

The cold temperatures are expected to arrive late Thursday afternoon or early evening along with wind gusts of up to 40 mph.

Chilly temperatures will continue into Friday morning, and the Hill Country could experience sub-freezing temperatures for a period of 48 hours.

Temperatures will gradually warm during the day Friday through Saturday, but overnight lows will remain in the 20s for San Antonio and into the teens for parts of the Hill Country.

Daytime highs over Christmas weekend should get above 40 degrees in San Antonio and the Hill Country with no snow or ice expected.