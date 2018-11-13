Winter blast pushes through Texas, dropping temps in San Antonio into the 20s

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A blast of cold arctic air will bring the first hard freeze of the season to the San Antonio area Tuesday night.

All of South and Southeast Texas are under a freeze warning beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday. The warning includes the entire San Antonio metropolitan area.

The National Weather Service says the freezing temperatures could harm unprotected pets, plants and pipes.

AccuWeather says the Hill Country should expect temperatures to drop to 21 degrees. The low along the River Walk is expected to be 26, which would break the previous record of 28 set in 1916.

Wednesday will start a warm-up leading into the weekend that will see temperatures climb back up into the 70s.