Winter-like air moving into Midwest, Northeast; Heavy rain hits Texas

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Some of the coldest air of the season is about to descend on the U.S. from the Arctic.

Wind chills on Tuesday morning are already in the teens, 20s and 30s from the Rockies to the Northeast.

The coldest morning and day will be on Thursday for the Northeast and the Midwest as another reinforcing shot of cold air moves in. It will feel like it is below freezing for much of the Northeast.

This will be a major shock to the system considering it’s been very mild all of September and the first half of October in the Northeast.

Flashing flooding in Texas

Up to 10 inches of rain fell just south of Dallas on Monday, producing flash flooding, washing out roads and prompting water rescues.

Unsettled weather will continue to pelt Texas with more rain on the way in the next several days!

Flood watches and warnings continue to be in place Tuesday morning for a large portion of the state, including Dallas, Abilene and San Angelo. Flash flooding is ongoing right now.

Additional rainfall is forecast through the next several days with some areas likely seeing an additional half a foot of rain and more flooding expected.

