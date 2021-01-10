      Weather Alert

Winter storm dumps snow in parts of the Hill Country and Central Texas

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 10, 2021 @ 12:28pm
Kaila Bove gets ready to throw a snowball/Screenshot -Courtesy of Christian Bove’s FB Video

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – UPDATE: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until midnight and it includes parts of Bexar County.

Canyon Lake Snowman Jan. 10, 2021/Photo- Courtesy of Jerry Harrison

You can expect snow accumulations of up to one inch, primarily in northern portions of Bexar, Guadalupe and Caldwell Counties.

Hazardous travel conditions are possible on elevated roadways.

McKayla Cantu makes a snow angel in Spring Branch Jan. 10, 2022

 


PREVIOUS STORY:

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -A winter storm has dumped snow in parts of the Hill Country and is expected to continue through this evening.

A Winter Storm Warning is  in effect for Llano, Burnet, Williamson, and Lee Counties, where 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected, with isolated higher amounts possible.

The National Wearher Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory  for Kerr, Kendall, Gillespie, Blanco, Hays, Travis, and Bastrop Counties, where a dusting to 1 inch or snow is expected, with isolated higher amounts possible. Travel could become hazardous across some portions of the Hill Country and Central Texas, especially on bridges and overpasses in the warning area.  

TAGS
Bexar County Hill Country snow Winter Storm Advisory Winter Storm Warning
Popular Posts
Fireworks blow up in man’s face, another man’s hands are severed
Actress Tanya Roberts still alive but in grave condition
Skeletal remains found at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston identified
Children survive crash that kills parents
Texas Congressman warns 'cold Civil War' could heat up if Republican senators lose in Georgia