Winter Weather Advisory issued by National Weather Service

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An arctic cold front is triggering a Winter Weather Advisory for all of South Central Texas.

Measures have been taken by Governor Greg Abbott to combat the freezing temperatures that will impact much of the Lone Star State through the middle of next week.

The National Weather Service is now predicting a 20-40% chance of light freezing rain depending on where you are. The highest levels of freezing precipitation will fall along and east of the I-35 Corridor, although measurable amounts cannot be ruled out in San Antonio and parts of the Hill Country. Bridges, overpasses and elevated areas will be the most vulnerable to icy surfaces in areas that do experience freezing precipitation.

A certainty for the entire region is freezing temperatures through Wednesday once the arctic cold front sets in. Most areas will feel temperatures drop into the 30s during the day, but the temperature will only drop from there through Wednesday.

San Antonio should stay above freezing on Sunday, but the Hill Country and the I-35 Corridor could dip below freezing. By Monday morning, most areas will have gone through overnight lows in the low 20s or into the teens.

Beyond the sub-freezing air temperatures will come potentially dangerous wind chills, some reaching as low as the single digits in San Antonio and New Braunfels. Parts of the Hill Country could see wind chills reaching as low as -5 before temperatures rise quickly on Wednesday. Will Chill Advisories are expected, but Wind Chill Warnings could also be issued for some areas.

Weather forecasters are stressing the importance of protecting the four Ps, which are people, pets, plants and pipes.