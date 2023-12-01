Winterfest San Antonio set for Saturday at North Central Baptist Hospital

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It beginning to look a lot like – well, you get it.

Santa and Mrs. Claus and the Grinch will arrive in the Alamo City in a tricked out hot rod truck on Saturday for the North Central Baptist Hospital staff 18th annual Winterfest San Antonio holiday event. They will be bringing live reindeer and even more snow with them to this year’s event – 50,000 pounds to be exact.

This year’s Winterfest promises all of its traditional as well as some added festivities including:

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrival in a hot-rod truck

The Grinch will be in attendance

FREE photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus

NEW! LIVE Reindeer will be on sight for photos and viewing

50,000 pounds of real snow for kids to frolic in

Carnival rides and family activities, including TWO snow slides this year

Holiday shopping from local artisans

Performances by local singers, musicians and dancers

Delicious food and drink for purchase from local restaurants and food trucks

Winterfest San Antonio begins at 10 a.m. at North Central Baptist Hospital, located at 520 Madison Oak Drive, SAT 78258

Admission prices are $5 (admission only), or for $10 attendees receive an all-access pass (includes a photo with Santa, all-day carnival rides, snow slide rides)

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Brighton Center, a nonprofit serving children in San Antonio with disabilities and developmental delays.

Click here to purchase tickets.