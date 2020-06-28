Wireless Emergency Alert: Stay home, wear a mask, avoid gathering with people outside your households
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg displays himself wearing a mask during the city's daily coronavirus update. (Screenshot/City of San Antonio)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – As 795 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday — the highest daily count yet – Bexar County Offices of Emergency Management sent a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) to all phones in Bexar County. The WEA warns all residents to stay home, wear face coverings, practice social distancing and avoid gathering with people outside of your households. San Antonio Metro Health reports a record 58 COVID-related EMS transports Saturday, two more deaths, and 730 patients in area hospitals.
“This action is reserved only for emergencies, and we have clearly reached emergency status,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “We need every person in San Antonio and Bexar County to take this crisis seriously and behave accordingly to slow the exponential growth of the virus.”
Mayor Nirenberg emphasized the importance of the decision to issue the alert in a 7:30 p.m. video that was posted on his Facebook page.
The message sent was as follows:
STAY HOME. The COVID-19 virus is spreading rapidly across Bexar County. Local hospitals are approaching capacity. Protect yourself and your family. Stay home except for essential activities, wear a face covering and avoid gathering with people outside your household. STAY SAFE. For more info visit www.covid19.sanantonio.gov<http://www.covid19.sanantonio.gov>