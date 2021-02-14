Wireless emergency alert urges San Antonio residents to stay home
San Antonio fire truck overturns on icy road Feb. 14, 2021.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News)- The City of San Antonio and Bexar County issued an emergency alert around 3 pm Sunday urging area residents to stay off the roads. Freezing rain and drizzle has prompted road closures and highway closures in San Antonio and areas north of us. Conditions are expected to worsen overnight through Monday.
As a result of the dangerous, icy conditions, many City streets, Bexar County roads and TxDOT highways are being closed.
The following roads will be closed beginning at 3 p.m.
- All major highways to include:
- North and south bound lanes of 281 from loop 410 to 1604
- East and West bound lanes of IH 10 from Loop 410 to 1604
- East and West bound lanes of Loop 1604 from 281 to IH 10
- Hwy 151 between Loop 410 to 1604
- 1604 East and West from IH10 to 281
- US 281 North and South between St Mary’s & Basse Rd
- US 281 at IH 35
- Wurzbach Parkway
- Loop 1604 Overpasses / Flyovers
- Loop 1604 West & Hwy 90 W
- Loop 1604 West & Hwy 151
- Loop 1604 West & IH 10 West
- Loop 1604 East & US 281 North
- Loop 410 Overpasses / Flyovers
- NW Loop 410 & Hwy 151
- NW Loop 410 & IH 10 West
- NW Loop 410 & US 281
- NE Loop 410 & US 281
- SE Loop 410 & IH 37 South
- Downtown Loop – Upper Levels & Ramps
- Upper level of inbound IH 10 West downtown
- Upper level of IH 35 Northbound and Southbound downtown
- Downtown Loop