With captive audience, cable news has big ratings in April
By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Tucker Carlson, Joe Scarborough and Chris Cuomo normally don’t have much in common.
But they did in April.
The Nielsen company says each host’s show had its most-watched month ever this month. The coronavirus pandemic has forced many Americans to stay at home, leaving a keen audience for cable news.
There were other superlatives, too. Fox News had its best month ever in prime time for a network that has been on the air nearly 25 years.
MSNBC, around about as long, had its biggest audience measured by the full day. And CNN scored more growth last month, compared to a year ago, than either of its rivals.