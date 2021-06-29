It’s the government’s job to take care of wildfires, that’s one reason you give them a huge portion of your paycheck. But can they work with private companies to fight fires better? Lars brings on Jonathan Wood, a research fellow with the Property and Environment Research Center. He shares the Biden Administration plans to reduce wildfire severity and the risk our national forests are facing. As well, as how the government can improve. Take a listen below.
The post With the wildfire season just around the corner, how can the government work with corporations to help save lives? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.