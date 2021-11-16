Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Jack Riccardi
Woke Gunslingers and Scary White Truckers
Jack Riccardi
Nov 16, 2021 @ 3:11pm
TAGS
550 KTSA
jack riccardi
Just A Minute
Kyle Rittenhouse
San Antonio
Popular Posts
Portland’s Failed Leadership May Get Everyone Hurt
Portland Is Now The City Of Rodents
Scott Robbins fulfills dream of hugging a dolphin
Man who traveled to space on Blue Origin flight dies in plane crash
Missing Austin girl found in San Antonio with non-custodial parent
Recent Posts
New Braunfels police searching for two robbery suspects
3 hours ago
Baptist Health System to open Boerne’s first hospital
5 hours ago
Woke Gunslingers and Scary White Truckers
5 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On