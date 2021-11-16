      Weather Alert

Woke Gunslingers and Scary White Truckers

Jack Riccardi
Nov 16, 2021 @ 3:11pm
TAGS
550 KTSA jack riccardi Just A Minute Kyle Rittenhouse San Antonio
Popular Posts
Portland’s Failed Leadership May Get Everyone Hurt
Portland Is Now The City Of Rodents
Scott Robbins fulfills dream of hugging a dolphin
Man who traveled to space on Blue Origin flight dies in plane crash
Missing Austin girl found in San Antonio with non-custodial parent
Connect With Us Listen To Us On