“Woke” Teachers Don’t Give Your Kids An Education Their New 3 Rs: Revolution, Rebellion & Racism

If you still send your kids to public schools be forewarned: too many teachers believe they own their classrooms and enjoy the right to indoctrinate your kids to their radical views.
I’m not saying every teacher, but even one is too many.
Like the Newberg teacher who says (quote) “…you can’t tell me what to do” “I know my kids, and I know what’s best for them. “(The American flag) doesn’t stand for freedom or justice or equality anymore. It stands for violence and menace and intolerance.”
Newberg’s school board banned politics from classrooms. Now state officials have demanded they reverse that.
Like the students at Eastlake High in Sammamish, Washington, forbidden to wear red, white and blue to school in tribute to the anniversary of 9-11 because it was racially insensitive.
Last time I checked, Americans of every skin color were murdered in that terrorist attack.
Parents and taxpayers expect education, not indoctrination.
If those in charge don’t get the message, American families will correctly abandon the failed government schools and take their tax dollars with them.
