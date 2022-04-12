Wolff issues fire disaster declaration, outdoor burning banned in Bexar Co.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff issued a disaster declaration to ban outdoor burning in the county due to dangerous fire conditions Tuesday.
The declaration bans outdoor burning through next Tuesday, which is when the Bexar County Commissioners Court meets next and when the county fire marshal can recommend the court enact a burn ban.
“In order to issue a burn ban, we have to reach a specific drought level index. Once that condition is met, we have to present the burn ban proclamation to Commissioners Court for approval,” Bexar County Fire Marshal Chris Lopez said in a statement.
“We cannot sit idly by and hope that everybody does their part. With conditions like this, we had to step in and do everything within our means to minimize the fire danger,” Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said.
Joint Base San Antonio fire officials have been battling a wildfire at Camp Bullis that started over the weekend while a large wildfire broke out in Medina County late last month.
Violating the executive action is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000.