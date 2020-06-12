Wolff to Abbott: Allow counties and cities to impose fines for not wearing a mask
County Judge Nelson Wolff demonstrates face covering, now that masks are mandatory, April 16, 2020, COVID-19 briefing
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff told Texas Governor Greg Abbott in a letter sent Friday that he is not happy Bexar County cannot impose fines on people who do not wear masks.
“When you began to lift the restrictions throughout Texas starting on May 1, I was supportive,” the county judge wrote. “However, I did not agree with your decision to limit the authority of local jurisdictions to impose a penalty on individuals who failed to wear a face covering in instances where proper social distancing could not be maintained.”
Wolff said because of the governor’s action, people have not been wearing masks — thus potentially increasing the spread of coronavirus. San Antonio public health officials have said Bexar County and other Texas metro areas are seeing a second spike of the virus.
“If we are going to be successful in the reopening of our economy, we need to put in place some mandatory health requirements,” Wolff said. “The most important of these is the requirement to wear a face covering within six feet of another person.”
He is asking the governor to allow county and cities to start imposing fines for not wearing face coverings in public.
