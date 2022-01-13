      Weather Alert

Woman accused of leaving two children tied up and alone in a San Antonio home held on $150,000 bond

Don Morgan
Jan 13, 2022 @ 7:53am
37-year-old Priscilla Ann Salais was arrested today and charged with two counts of child endangerment.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bond has been set for the woman accused of leaving two children alone in a Southeast side home.

Priscilla Salais is charged with two counts of endangering a child after firefighters found the two children stuck in a bedroom on Bailey Avenue.

One of the children was hogtied and had a black eye and a bloody lip. The other trapped in a playpen, crying, with a heavily soiled diaper.

The children had been taken away from their parents while they were being investigated for physical abuse.

Salais, who has a lengthy criminal history, was reportedly caring for the children at the request of their mother.

Salais was arrested Tuesday. She’s being held at the Bexar County Jail with bond set at, $150,000.

$75,000 for each count.

The children are in the custody of Child Protective Services.

