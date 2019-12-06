      Weather Alert

Woman accused of producing, passing off fake money in Pleasanton

Dennis Foley
Dec 5, 2019 @ 6:11pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman has been arrested for producing and passing out fake money in Pleasanton.

Pleasanton police said Thursday it arrested 42-year-old Jenny Guerrero.

The investigation began in late October after a woman, later identified as Guerrero, passed 11 fake $50 bills at a Walgreens in Pleasanton.

With help from the U.S. Secret Service, police searched Guerrero’s home and found $7,800 in fake cash, along with computers and printers.

