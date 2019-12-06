Woman accused of producing, passing off fake money in Pleasanton
Photo: Pleasanton Police Department/Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman has been arrested for producing and passing out fake money in Pleasanton.
Pleasanton police said Thursday it arrested 42-year-old Jenny Guerrero.
The investigation began in late October after a woman, later identified as Guerrero, passed 11 fake $50 bills at a Walgreens in Pleasanton.
With help from the U.S. Secret Service, police searched Guerrero’s home and found $7,800 in fake cash, along with computers and printers.