Woman accused of tampering with newborn baby’s corpse
Veronica Ochoa accused of tampering with corpse of newborn, Screen shot from BCSO Facebook video.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A woman has been arrested and charged with tampering with the body of her own newborn baby.
Thirty-six-year-old Victoria Ochoa went to Southwest General Hospital with severe bleeding December 12.
“She claims she had the miscarriage into the toilet, panicked and flushed the toilet and went to the hospital after realizing she was losing so much blood,” said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.
Investigators aren’t buying her story. After examining the umbilical cord and placenta, physicians at the hospital determined that the baby would have been fully developed–too big to be flushed down a toilet.
Deputies obtained a search warrant and drained a septic tank at Ochoa’s home this past weekend. They went through more than a thousand pounds of raw sewage, but found no sign of a baby.
“It’s a heartbreaking case, quite frankly,” said Salazar.
He says Ochoa has four other children. Three are living with the other parent, and a two-year-old was recently taken away by Child Protective Services.
The search continues for the infant’s body. Anyone with information on the case, is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.