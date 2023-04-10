Woman alive after rescue from Jeep submerged in East Texas lake

First responders pull woman from Lake O’ the Pines in in East Texas – Marion County Sheriff’s Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some might say a woman missing in East Texas is lucky to be alive.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post the woman was pulled from a Jeep that was underwater in the southern portion of Lake ‘o the Pines on Friday. According to the post, the woman had been reported missing out of Longview, a town around 35 miles south of the lake.

MCSO says a fisherman put in the first call for help when he noticed part of a black Jeep above the surface of the water close to a boat ramp.

As the vehicle was about to be pulled from the water, first responders noticed there was a woman inside, and they realized she was alive.

The woman was pulled from the vehicle safely and taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when possible.