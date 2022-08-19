Woman arrested, accused of beating, robbing man of clothes and car

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is facing multiple charges after a man was beaten, robbed and dumped in his own car.

San Antonio police say 22-year-old Eloise Ana Marie Hernandez got together with the 19-year-old victim August 5, the two hanging out at an unknown address.

The arrest affidavit shows another suspect emerged and the victim was then pistol whipped and robbed of several items, including his phone, shoes and money. Later, police say Hernandez and the other suspect forced the victim into the back seat of his own car before they demanded that he take all of his clothes off. Investigators say the man was then dumped from his own car, which was stolen on the West Side.

KSAT reports the stolen Nissan Altima was later found at an apartment complex, and surveillance video showed Hernandez and the other suspect going inside one of the units after getting out of the car.

Hernandez is now charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.