Woman arrested, accused of robbing man and pouring detergent in his eyes

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman accused of robbing a 61-year-old man is under arrest after the victim told authorities he was robbed and had detergent poured into his eyes.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says Kaley Renae Medina, 26, was arrested Tuesday, but the condition of the victim is unknown.

Investigators say Medina had been in contact with the man through a dating website for a few weeks, but she reportedly showed up at the victim’s house unannounced around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

KSAT-12 reports Medina asked the man for $2,000, but after he told her he did not have that much money on him, she got angry.

BCSO says Medina started damaging the man’s property, including furniture and walls in the house. Medina’s also accused of pouring detergent on the man’s head, which caused chemical burns to his eyes.

Investigators say the victim was able to get outside the home before he started yelling for help.

The man told authorities he had numerous items missing, including a passport, cell phone, surveillance camera and a hair dryer.

Medina ran off, but was later arrested.