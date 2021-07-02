Woman arrested for assaulting security guard and spitting on police outside San Antonio music club

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Mayhem at a San Antonio music venue.
Police were called to the Rock Box on East Houston Street at around midnight.
The club was hosting a hip hop concert Thursday night and a big fight broke out in front of the building.
A caller reported that shots had been fired by someone involved in the fight.
Turns out the shots were fired into the air and the person with the gun was gone when police arrived.
A security guard who was trying to break up the fight was assaulted by a woman and when police tried to arrest her, she spit on the officers.
She’s being charged for several offences.
Police say there were some bumps and bruises but no major injuries were reported.