Woman arrested in connection to East Side fatal hit-and-run, BCSO

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar thinks the case of a homeless man found dead in the street on Tuesday morning might be solved.

Investigators say the victim, a 62-year-old homeless man, was found dead in the 7600 block of Glen Meadows. While the body was found on, the investigation proved the man had been hit the night before.

An autopsy revealed the man had severe internal injuries, including one described as an ”internal decapitation,’ among numerous others.

Surveillance video helped authorities identify a white Dodge pickup truck that was later found and followed by investigators. Sheriff Salazar says the damage to the truck was consistent with that which could be expected after the kind of hit-and-run collision suspected. Audio was also analyzed from one surveillance source that Sheriff Salazar said sounded like two cars colliding.

A husband and wife were taken in for questioning after the truck was tracked to a residence, but BCSO says the two gave conflicting stories on how the truck was damaged. The truck was seized and investigators say bodily fluids were found, along with additional evidence related to fibers the victim was wearing at the time of the collision.

Savannah Mercedes Lopez, 27, was arrested Thursday night and charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury or death. There is no word on whether or not alcohol played a role in the crash.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.