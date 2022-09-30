Woman arrested in fatal hit and run on IH-37 in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is under arrest after running down a motorist whose vehicle had broken down on a San Antonio highway.

FOX 29 reports that at around 3:30 A.M. Friday, the man was attempting to fix the problem with his vehicle in the Northbound lane of IH-37 near Southeast Military when he was hit by another car.

The driver who hit him didn’t stop. However, another motorist who saw what happened began following the hit and run driver until she stopped at a gas station.

Police arrived and took the woman into custody.

The man she hit was pronounced dead at the scene. She’s being charged with Failure To Stop and Render Aid Resulting In Death

No names have been released.