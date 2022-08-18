Woman assaults boyfriend, escapes custody and crashes while trying to get away from Bexar County Deputies

Bexar County Sheriff patrol car/Photo-BCSO

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It was a wild time for Deputies in West Bexar County that ended with three young women getting arrested.

It all started early Thursday morning on Round Ridge. Deputies were called to the scene by someone who claimed his 18 year old girlfriend hit him with a glass jar.

The deputies arrived and soon afterwards, two of the woman’s friends showed up. They tried to leave with her but deputies placed her in the back of a patrol vehicle.

The woman then slipped out of the handcuffs and escaped by shattering a back window and crawling out.

She jumped into the vehicle her two friends were in and the trio sped off.

They didn’t get far. The driver crashed the car and deputies were able to take all three women into custody.

The driver has been charged with reckless driving. The teenager who escaped form the patrol vehicle has been charged with assault and escape. The third person in the vehicle reportedly had an outstanding warrant.

More charges could be coming for all three once Deputies complete their investigation.