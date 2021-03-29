Woman blocks Sen. Cruz from videotaping at migrant facility
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) questions Gina Raimondo, nominee for Secretary of Commerce, during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee in the Russell Senate Office Building on January 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. If confirmed, Raimondo will leave her post as Governor of Rhode Island. (Photo by Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -Sen. Ted Cruz has posted a video of a woman he identified as a Biden staffer blocking his view as he tried to record images at a migrant facility in Donna, Texas this past weekend.
“Please give dignity to the people,” she said as she kept stepping in front of his camera. “This is not a zoo, sir. Please don’t treat the people as such.”
The Republican Senator from Texas replied, “You’re right. And this is a dangerous place and your policies, unfortunately, are trying to hide them.”
In the video, Cruz noted that women and children were being kept in crowded areas with dirt floors amid the pandemic, which he said is dangerous. In the video of an enclosed area, you can see what appear to be foil blankets. As the senator moved his camera, the woman moved in front of it to block the view.
“Please respect the people. Give them dignity and respect,” she said.
Cruz responded, “I respect them and I want to fix this situation.” The woman said,”We all want to fix this, sir.”
Cruz posted a video of the exchange on his twitter account Sunday: