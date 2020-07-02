Woman charged in connection to Vanessa Guillen disappearance
(Texas News Radio) — Federal officials filed a criminal complaint against a woman Thursday they say was involved in the disappearance of U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen.
Prosecutors said 22-year-old Cecily Aguilar has been charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence.
The criminal complaint against Aguilar said 20-year-old U.S. Army Specialist Aaron Robinson told Aguilar that he killed a female soldier by striking her in the head with a hammer while on Fort Hood on April 22th.
He admitted to Aguilar that he moved the body from the military base to a remote area in Bell County.
Robinson got Aguilar to help dispose the body, helping mutilate the body she later recognized as Vanessa Guillen.
Bell County officials have not yet positively identified the body as being Guillen’s.
Robinson would shoot and kill himself later when police confronted him.
Aguilar is facing up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum $250,000 fine if convicted.