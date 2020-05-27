Woman charged with DWI after hitting SAPD cruiser
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A woman has been charged with DWI after slamming into a police cruiser on a Southwest Side highway. Investigators say she had four children under the age of 15 in her car when the accident occurred around 1 Wednesday morning on SW Loop 410.
Police say officer P. Donoughue was sitting in his parked patrol car along SW Loop 410 with emergency lights flashing as he helped divert traffic at the scene of an accident when he was hit by a car driven by 30-year-old Anabelle Karina Hernandez-Benavidez. Police say traffic was slowing down ahead of her and she swerved, crashing into the patrol car.
Officer Donoughue complained about neck pain, but he refused treatment. Hernandez-Benavidez was transported to Westover Hills Hospital for treatment and was booked for DWI W/ Child Under 15.