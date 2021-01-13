Woman charged with Intoxication Assault after causing a crash on San Antonio’s North Side
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police arrested a 36 year old woman after she caused a crash on the far North Side Tuesday evening.
It was just after 7 P.M. when she ran a red light at the intersection of Stone Oak Parkway and Evans Road, colliding with another vehicle then pushed it down an embankment.
A woman in that car was brought to the hospital with a broken pelvis.
The driver who caused the crash was intoxicated, she’s been charged with Intoxication Assault.