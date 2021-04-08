      Weather Alert

Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter in death of cyclist near downtown San Antonio

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 8, 2021 @ 2:08pm
Samantha Leigh Castillo charged with intoxication manslaughter in death of cyclist near downtown San Antonio April 7, 2021/Photo-BCSO

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman has been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter in the death of a cyclist  near downtown San Antonio.

Several bicyclists were southbound on St. Mary’s Street around 7 pm Wednesday when the leader stopped near Central Catholic High School to wait for her group.   Police say a car driven by 24-year-old Samantha Leigh Castillo veered off the road, jumped a curb and struck the bicyclist. The 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Castillo stopped about half a block away and stayed until officers contacted her.  She was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.  Bond has been set at $50,000.

 

 

