Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter in death of cyclist near downtown San Antonio
Samantha Leigh Castillo charged with intoxication manslaughter in death of cyclist near downtown San Antonio April 7, 2021/Photo-BCSO
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman has been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter in the death of a cyclist near downtown San Antonio.
Several bicyclists were southbound on St. Mary’s Street around 7 pm Wednesday when the leader stopped near Central Catholic High School to wait for her group. Police say a car driven by 24-year-old Samantha Leigh Castillo veered off the road, jumped a curb and struck the bicyclist. The 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene.
Castillo stopped about half a block away and stayed until officers contacted her. She was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter. Bond has been set at $50,000.