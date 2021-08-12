Woman crashes car, shoots three people who were trying to help her

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It started as a car crash and ended in a shooting that leaves two people dead and two others in the hospital.
Police were called to the 400 block of Hazel Street at around 10 P.M. Wednesday where a woman who was speeding through the neighborhood crashed into a parked vehicle.
Some residents heard the crash and went outside to check on the driver but as they approached the vehicle, the woman got out of the car and started shooting.
All three residents, a man and a woman both in their 50’s and a teenage boy were hit.
The man died at the hospital and the other two victims are in stable condition at a hospital.
The driver is also dead. She was killed by another neighbor who heard the gunshots ran outside to help.
They shot the driver, she died at the scene.
Police are still trying to determine why the driver was speeding and why she opened fire on the people who were trying to help her. No names have been released.