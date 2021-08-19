Woman crashes into fence while trying to outrun Castle Hills Police

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A wrecked car, a damaged fence and a pair of handcuffs.
That’s how the night ended for a woman who tried to get away from Castle Hills Police officers.
Police first spotted the woman at around 1:15 A.M. Thursday when she drove behind a Northwest Military Highway business.
The business was closed, her lights were off and when the officers approached her to ask why she was there, she took off.
The officers followed her as she sped along several city streets.
The chase ended when she crashed into a chain link fence at the airport.
She wasn’t hurt but she was arrested for evading police.
No word yet on why the woman was parked behind the business with her lights off.