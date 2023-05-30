KTSA KTSA Logo

Woman dead after getting hit by car, pinned between two vehicles in downtown

By Christian Blood
May 30, 2023 2:55PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is now dead after she was pinned between two cars in the downtown area Tuesday morning.

KSAT-TV reports the woman was walking to her car when she was hit by another vehicle.  Investigators say she ended up pinned between the two cars before she was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the car that hit the woman was not impaired, but may have been distracted.

There is no word on any charges the driver might be facing.

There are no other details surrounding the woman’s death.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.

