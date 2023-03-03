KTSA KTSA Logo

Woman dead after house fire on West Side

By Christian Blood
March 3, 2023 2:11PM CST
Share
Woman dead after house fire on West Side
Firetruck with Blue Lights

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is dead after a house fire early Friday morning.

San Antonio firefighters were called before 2 a.m. and found the woman in a first-floor room of the home, which crews described as a mess upon entry. The ‘hoarding conditions’ slowed firefighters early on, but they knocked the fire down before finding the woman dead.

Investigators say the woman was likely overcome by the fire, although the cause is not yet known.

Popular Posts

1

1 teen dead, another wounded in shooting near San Antonio playground
2

Bexar County Offices closed Friday afternoon for active shooter training
3

San Antonio Police investigate shooting at Northwest side shopping center. Victim in critical condition
4

San Antonio crime boss to serve 25 years in prison after current 10-year sentence ends
5

San Antonio couple gets engaged on Good Morning America