Woman dead after house fire on West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is dead after a house fire early Friday morning.

San Antonio firefighters were called before 2 a.m. and found the woman in a first-floor room of the home, which crews described as a mess upon entry. The ‘hoarding conditions’ slowed firefighters early on, but they knocked the fire down before finding the woman dead.

Investigators say the woman was likely overcome by the fire, although the cause is not yet known.