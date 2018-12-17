Woman dead, male passenger injured in crash on NB IH 35/NB 281

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio police have more questions than answers as they investigate a fatal crash on a downtown expressway.

Officer Carlos Ortiz says it appears a vehicle went off the exit ramp from NB IH 35 to NB 281 and slammed into a tree around 7:20 this morning.

The female driver was pronounced dead on the scene and the male passenger was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

“We’re still trying to determine the rate of speed and why this vehicle left the roadway. It’s still unclear what the cause of the accident was,” said Ortiz.

He told KTSA News that there was no sign of alcohol at the scene of the crash.