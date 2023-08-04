Woman dead, son hurt in San Marcos house fire

Semi detached white brick wall home with black tiles on the roof is on fire, flames are coming out of the roof while the fire brigade (off camera) is beginning to get the situation under control using a water tender – the semi-detached house is situated in a suburb, its dormer has turnes black from soot.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is dead and her son is hurt after a house fire in San Marcos.

Investigators with the Guadalupe County Fire Marshall’s Office say there were no working smoke detectors in the home, and the fire reportedly caused heavy damage to the home and cars in the driveway.

The fire broke out on Saturday, July 29 around 1:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Poplar Street.

Paula Cordero, 77, was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

KSAT-12 reports Cordero’s 53-year-old son is being treated for injuries in an ICU.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.