Woman dies after crashing into building near Medical Center

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A woman is dead after crashing her car into a medical building in the Northwest Side. Police say she was speeding when she failed to negotiate a curb, veered off the road and slammed into the facility on Medical Drive between Fredericksburg Road and Fairhaven.

Joe Arrington with the San Antonio Fire Department says several crews responded the scene around 3:45 Friday morning.

“There was a vehicle that had gone into the building and caused a partial collapse of the structure,” Arrington told KTSA News.

Firefighters had to do some work before they could get in and remove the Dodge Stratus.

“The vehicle did hit the building at a corner, so there was a partial roof collapse. We shored that up so we could work in there,” said Arrington.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. No one was in the building when the accident occurred.