      Weather Alert

Woman dies in fire on San Antonio’s North side

Don Morgan
Feb 8, 2022 @ 6:50am
San Antonio Fire Truck/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Firefighters have found the body of an elderly woman in a North side home.

They were called to Mider Drive at around 4:30 A.M. Tuesday.

The home was fully engulfed when they arrived with heavy smoke and flames making it impossible to rescue the woman.

Once inside, the firefighters found the woman in a bedroom in the back of the house.

Her name hasn’t been released and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s husband was able to escape and is being treated for smoke inhalation at an area hospital.

Investigators are still looking for the cause.

TAGS
fire North Side San Antonio woman dies in fire
Popular Posts
Update: Missing Pflugerville woman believed to be in danger
Friday school closures around San Antonio over freezing conditions
Missing Pflugerville woman dead, boyfriend sought for murder
Texas Freeze: Closed roads around San Antonio and Bexar County
Man killed by masked gunmen on San Antonio's East side
Connect With Us Listen To Us On