Woman dies in fire on San Antonio’s North side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Firefighters have found the body of an elderly woman in a North side home.
They were called to Mider Drive at around 4:30 A.M. Tuesday.
The home was fully engulfed when they arrived with heavy smoke and flames making it impossible to rescue the woman.
Once inside, the firefighters found the woman in a bedroom in the back of the house.
Her name hasn’t been released and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman’s husband was able to escape and is being treated for smoke inhalation at an area hospital.
Investigators are still looking for the cause.