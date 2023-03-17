KTSA KTSA Logo

Woman dies in fire on San Antonio’s West Side

By Don Morgan
March 17, 2023 6:44AM CDT
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An early morning fire on the city’s West Side claims the life of a woman who was trapped inside the burning building.

It was around 4 A.M. Friday when firefighters were called to the 200 block of Monterey Street.

The heavy smoke and flames were being stirred up by high winds when crews arrived on the scene. They entered the home and found woman in her 30’s or 40’s in a bedroom.

She was rushed to a hospital but died soon after arrival.

Her name hasn’t been released.

Crews are now working to determine the cause of the fatal fire. The home is a total loss.

