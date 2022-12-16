Woman ejected from car in critical condition after west-side crash

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting a two-car crash that ejected a woman from her car on the far west side Friday morning.

Investigators say she was driving a red sedan when a black car crashed into her near Loop 1604 and Westwood Loop.

Police say they found the woman in a ditch after 2 a.m. and she was taken to the hospital. She was listed in critical condition.

KSAT-TV reports the driver of the black car pulled into a parking lot before getting out and running away.

San Antonio police say the investigation continues.