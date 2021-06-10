Woman embezzled more than $470k from Schertz business

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 50-year-old San Antonio woman was sentenced to just over 4 years in prison for embezzling more than $470,000 from a business in Schertz.
Deanna Bates Wehde reportedly used company credit cards meant for work-related travel to make personal purchases when managed the business from May 2016 to September 2018.
Officials said Wehde was charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft and pled guilty on July 30, 2020. According to the U.S. District Attorney, she will have to $471,006.30 and will be placed on supervised release for three years after she is released from her 49-month prison term.