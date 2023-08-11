Woman faces felony manslaughter charge in death of acquaintance at car meet-up

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One woman is facing a felony manslaughter charge after an acquaintance fell from the top of her SUV at an underground car meet-up.

Emily Renae Faz says she was just driving around slowly at the July 1 get together in the parking lot of a warehouse under construction.

But witnesses say she was driving much faster and taking curves that made the tires squeal.

It was during one of these reported high speed turns witnesses say Joshua Luis Leyva, 28, was critically injured when he was thrown from the Chevy Tahoe and landed on the back of his head.

KSAT 12 reports Leyva died almost a month later at Brooke Army Medical Center.

An affidavit says Faz and Leyva met at the same car meet-ups as the one off Cal Turner Drive and North Foster Road in the Martinez neighborhood.

Faz maintains Leyva jumped from the back of her Tahoe.

The woman was booked into jail Thursday and posted $75,000 bond and released.

Faz is awaiting an indictment by the Bexar County District Attorney.