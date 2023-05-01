Woman facing charges for hiding husband’s body, crime scene after husband’s shooting death

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman accused of trying to hide a body is under arrest after she was apprehended at San Antonio International Airport Monday afternoon.

San Antonio police are charging 30-year-old Mary Ann Demetro with altering, concealing, and destroying a human corpse after investigators say her 31-year-old husband was shot to death Sunday morning.

Police say Demetro called 911 about the shooting and told police she was being held hostage by a man who killed her husband.

But investigations say there was evidence showing that Demetro was involved in her husband’s death. Police say surveillance video showed Demetro helping 50-year-old Jose Alvarez move the body and clean up the crime scene.

Alzarez is now facing a murder charge and there is no word on any additional charges Demetro might be facing. The two suspects facing charges have a relationship of some kind, but police continue to investigate how that may have played a role.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when possible.