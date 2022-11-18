Woman facing human trafficking charges, accused of overworking six undocumented migrants

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is giving details on a case of human trafficking.

Investigators say 52-year-old Rosita Lira had been on the law enforcement radar for possible drug smuggling or drug use, but when deputies pursued the case several weeks ago, they could not find Lira.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says undercover investigators acted on a tip a few days ago, and then located Lira. They asked her about getting some work done at a house as Lira had three young men with her, each an undocumented migrant from Venezuela.

Investigators say Lira showed up with the men to do the work just before investigators revealed who they actually were.

Sheriff Salazar says investigators found that Lira was paying the men ‘slave wages’ to do work for long hours. The investigation later found three more men working for Lira, and she was later arrested and charged with six counts of human trafficking.

Authorities are not ruling out the possibility of finding other illegal immigrants who might have been working for Lira.