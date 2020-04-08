Woman found dead inside northeast San Antonio home
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — A woman was found dead at a home near O’Connor and Nacogdoches roads in northeast San Antonio Tuesday.
San Antonio police said a welfare check was called in for the woman in her 40s when friends were concerned that she had not been heard from for a few days.
Officers went to the house at around 1 p.m. Tuesday and found the woman dead.
Police will not say how the woman died, saying the medical examiner is doing its investigation. However, the police department said homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information about what may have happened are asked to call San Antonio police at 210-207-7635.