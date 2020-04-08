      Weather Alert

Woman found dead inside northeast San Antonio home

Dennis Foley
Apr 7, 2020 @ 9:31pm

CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — A woman was found dead at a home near O’Connor and Nacogdoches roads in northeast San Antonio Tuesday.

San Antonio police said a welfare check was called in for the woman in her 40s when friends were concerned that she had not been heard from for a few days.

Officers went to the house at around 1 p.m. Tuesday and found the woman dead.

Police will not say how the woman died, saying the medical examiner is doing its investigation.  However, the police department said homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about what may have happened are asked to call San Antonio police at 210-207-7635.

TAGS
murder Northeast Side San Antonio
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming