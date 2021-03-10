Woman found dead with broken leg on Highway 281
Traffic cones
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on Highway 281 in the far North Side.
The woman had a broken leg when she was found unresponsive lying in the middle of a lane on NB 281 near Borgfeld Road just before 4 Tuesday afternoon.
Police have been unable to find anyone who saw the woman get hit by a car and they found no road evidence at the scene. The driver of an 18-wheeler stopped and used his truck to block other vehicles from hitting her until emergency crews arrived on the scene. Anyone with information on the woman’s death is urged to contact SAPD’s Traffic Investigation Detail at 210-207-7385.