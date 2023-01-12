KTSA KTSA Logo

Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest

By Christian Blood
January 12, 2023 10:24AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated.

Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.

The husband, whose name is not being released, has been charged with murder.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when possible.

