Woman found guilty in drunk-driving crash that killed two on South Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman accused of killing two women while driving drunk is getting a sentence of 12 years in prison.

Police say Gabrielle Gaitan, 29, was behind the wheel of an SUV in the early morning hours of September 13, 2021. Investigators say Gaitan hit a car after running a red light at Highway 16 and South Zamora Street, the impact sending the car into a ditch.

Police say 39-year-old Maricris Morris and 38-year-old Vicenta Rangel were killed at the scene.

Officers responding to the accident found Gaitan walking down the highway after they say she left the scene of the crash. Investigators say she was found to be intoxicated.

Gaitan was arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter. She ended up pleading guilty to the charges and was sentenced Thursday.