Woman gets out of her truck moments before it’s hit by a train
Photo: goodfreephotos.com / CC0 1.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A fatality narrowly avoided when a woman driving in northeast San Antonio ended up on some railroad tracks.
At around 1:00 A.M. Wednesday the driver was on Walzem near Gibbs Sprawl when her GPS instructed her to turn.
She ended up on the railroad tracks…and a train was coming.
She tried getting her truck out of the way of the approaching locomotive but she got stuck on the tracks.
Another motorist helped her get out of her truck just before the train crashed into it.
Nobody was hurt in the incident which is being investigated by San Antonio Police and Union Pacific.