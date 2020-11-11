Woman, girl, and police officer hurt in San Antonio robbery and chase
FILE: A San Antonio police cruiser parked at a crime scene on Lombrano Street on March 14, 2020. Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — A woman, a girl, and a San Antonio police officer were all hurt in a robbery and police chase ending in a crash in southwest San Antonio Tuesday night.
San Antonio police say a caller reported seeing a black pickup truck chasing a woman and striking her on Cupples Road near General Hudnell Drive at around 8:30 p.m.
Officers got to the scene and saw the truck leaving the scene. Some of the arriving officers were able to confirm the woman had a broken leg and confirmed that there had been a robbery.
It’s not clear what the reported stolen item was.
Police say a supervisor authorized a pursuit of the pickup truck.
The driver went down Cupples Road to Quintana to SW Military Drive toward Old Pearsall Road.
The truck turned south onto Old Pearsall Road in the northbound lanes and struck a patrol vehicle that was going northbound on that road.
The suspect — a juvenile girl — was not wearing a seatbelt in the crash. She was taken to SAMMC to be treated.
The officer in the patrol vehicle was also injured and was taken to University Health in stable condition.
Police are currently investigating charges, which may include aggravated assault on a police officer.