Woman hit by car while riding scooter through downtown San Antonio intersection

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman who was riding an electric scooter in downtown San Antonio is in the hospital after she was hit by a car.

It was around 10 P.M. Thursday when the woman failed to stop at the intersection of East Commerce and Navarro.

Police tell FOX 29 that the woman was going too fast and couldn’t stop in time. She also didn’t have the right of way as she sped through the intersection.

Her name and age haven’t been released but she was brought to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver who hit her did stop and will not be facing any charges.